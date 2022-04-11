Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video has gone viral, showing an adorable baby monkey relishing a dragon fruit.Also Read - Viral Video: Maharashtra Police Feed Water to Thirsty Monkey, Win Hearts of Netizens | Watch

The video seems to be shot at a jungle where the baby monkey is seen sitting on the ground. A person, whose face is not shown, cuts the dragon fruit to offer it to the monkey. As the person cuts the fruit, the baby monkey sucks its thumb and looks intently at it. The human then hands over a slice of the fruit to the monkey, but it doesn’t understand what to do with it. The person then takes the fruit and pretends to eat it, in order to show the monkey that it is meant to be eaten. The monkey immediately understands his gesture, picks up the fruit and proceeds to eat it.

The video was shared by an Instagram page called LovingAnimals.Dg with a caption that reads, ”For me? Thank you!”. The original video was shot by an Instagram user named Adi Dwi whose baby monkey is named Nunuk.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animals Lovers (@lovinganimals.dg)

The video has gone viral, receiving millions of views and hundreds of comments. Netizens loved the adorable baby monkey and filled the comments section with emojis. ”Omg is he sucking his thumb?,” wrote one user.

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.