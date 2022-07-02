Viral Video Today: Friends are not always people with common interests, nationality or even species. Humans find friends in animals all the time. While animals enjoy spending time with their kind, they also like making friends from other species, even if it may seem unusual. Recently, we saw an orangutan mothering a few tiger cubs. Monkeys are highly intellectual and loving creatures, that love interacting with many kinds of beings.Also Read - Viral Video: Orangutan Lovingly Feeding & Playing With 3 Tiger Cubs Is Most Beautiful Thing on Internet | Watch

An adorable video is going viral on social media that shows a baby monkey befriending a little kitten. The clip was posted on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. It has received over 1.3 million views and 80k likes.

This odd duo of a bandar and billi was caught on camera just hanging out together like they're best buddies. The video shows a baby monkey coming to sit down with a ginger kitten by putting his hand over the kitty's shoulder. The two then just sit together amid nature and enjoy each other's company. Isn't their friendship just too cute? Netizens absolutely loved the video and shared similar videos of animals being friends in the comments.

Watch the viral video below:

How cute was that?!