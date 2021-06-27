Animal videos are too cute and funny and when it comes to videos of baby animals, it becomes way more cuter and can melt your heart in one go. If you’re wondering why we are suddenly speaking of animal videos and their overloaded cuteness, then let me tell you that a similar video of an adorable baby monkey playing with a baby chicken is winning the hearts of netizens across social media platforms. The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “Loved this magical interactions of two pure souls”. Also Read - Baba Sehgal Comes Up With Desi Sarita Version of Camila Cabello's Hit ‘Señorita’ | Watch

Loved this magical interactions of two pure souls 💕 pic.twitter.com/FSV6c0Ite2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 27, 2021

In what we can see in this short viral video clip, the baby monkey is seen sitting on a banana leaf and playing with the little chicken and keeping it closely held with one of his hands. Even when the little chicken tries to run away, the baby monkey pulls it towards him, kisses it, and continues to sit by hugging the chicken. Watching this seconds-long video of these two little creatures will definitely bring a smile on your face.