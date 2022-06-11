Viral Video Today: Monkeys are social creatures that usually live together with their troop. Baby monkey can get depressed on being separated from their mothers. And monkey mothers are very protective of their infants as they barely leave her arms or interact with others.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Monkey Goes To Bihar Doctor's Clinic With Baby To Get Wound Treated. Watch

A baby monkey that was separated from its family for getting treatment was sent back recently and a video of their adorable reunion is going viral. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Yoda4ever’ which regularly posts positive and funny viral videos from around the internet. It has received over 655k views and 47k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Gorilla Falls While Cycling, Throws Away Bike. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The video shows a man bringing a baby monkey in a cage outside where his family lives. The wild monkey was taken in for rehabilitation and was released into its natural habitat again. When the man opens the cage, the baby monkey runs up to the rest of his family members who are waiting for him. His mother pulls him up and gives him a big hug. Another monkey comes to give the baby a warm welcome and other family members also come to meet him but let him have his moment with his mama. Also Read - Viral Video: Orangutan Holds Onto Man's Leg at Indonesia Zoo, Tries to Bite Foot. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Rehabilitated wild monkey gets a huge hug from family when released..🐒🤗 pic.twitter.com/khoTJBB6Sr — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 10, 2022

What do you think of the video?