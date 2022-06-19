Viral Video Today: When you think monkeys, you think of their goofy, happy-go-lucky, and free personalities. They are also one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. You always imagine monkeys being free and goofing around on trees out in the wild. So clearly, netizens are heartbroken and outraged on watching this video of a monkey trying to escape a zoo.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Escapes By Opening Locked Door With Nose, Netizens Say Clever Boy. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the page 'discover.animal'. It has gone viral with over 794k views. It looks like the video was filmed by visitors at a zoo as they can be heard talking in the background.

The clip shows a baby monkey standing near a cracked glass wall of his closure. He picks up a rock in both of his hands and hits the wall with it. After hitting it a few times, the glass cracks and makes a noise. This scares the little monkey and he runs away. Many Instagram users commented saying they were really sad for the baby monkey and he should be freed.

Watch the viral video here:

