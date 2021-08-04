Viral Video: Not just humans, strong maternal instincts are prevalent in animals too. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a mother panda coming to the rescue of its little one after it falls into a bucket. The video first shows an adorable cub of a giant panda named Xiao Qi Ji, playing and balancing a ball on its paws. Later, the panda cub falls into a bucket and gets stuck there, while trying to take out the ball. Seeing her baby struggle, mommy panda rescues the baby panda.Also Read - Viral Video: This Super Cute Video of Pandas Rolling on a Slide Will Fill Your Heart With Joy | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by smithsonianzoo with a caption that read, “If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!”

Watch the video here:

Uploaded 4 days back, the video has received 121,369 views so far and of course, a lot of love. Netizens are delighted to see the adorable animals play and are pouring love and heart emojis on the post. One user wrote, ”“Lol. It’s either “get me out mom” or it’s “boy what are you doing ” either way so dang cute,” while another said, ”I can’t stop watching this. The end is the best!!”

A third one commented, ”I just want to hug and kiss him. So dang cute,” and a fourth persoj commented, “Xiao: mom, mom, moooooooom!!!!!! Mei: oh good grief kid, I’m coming!! Don’t get in that bucket again!!”