Viral Video Today: Recently, a video went crazy viral where a little girl was running towards a bear who showed up in her backyard to hug him. Luckily, her mother spotted him in time and scooped up her daughter and ran inside the house. Children read about animals and see their pictures. They are fascinated by animals but don’t fully understand that they can be dangerous too.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Sees Another Lion Trying to Flirt With His Lioness, Takes Him Down. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a baby looking at a lion with pure love and trying to play him. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘nature___.beauty’. The reel has received over 1.1 million views and 28k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Mom Saves Toddler Running Towards Black Bear To Hug Him. Watch

It shows a lion, the king of the jungle, sitting inside his enclosure in a zoo while a baby boy tries to interact with him. The lion calmly sits and admires the little boy as he tries to touch his nose through the glass. For a second, it looks like there’s no glass wall between them. Even with the lion inside its cage, the brave kid didn’t get scared at all while going so up close to the big cat. Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Fights With Lioness To Get Their Calf Back. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nature___.beauty)

What do you think of the video?