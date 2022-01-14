Viral Video: The widely popular and catchy children’s sing- and-dance video ‘Baby Shark’ has created yet another milestone! The addictive melody recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has become the first video to cross 10 billion views on Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube. Not only is it the most-viewed video on the platform, a record it set in November 2020, but it’s now the only video on the site to reach 10 billion views, YouTube confirmed to CNN.Also Read - Flock of Migratory Birds Perch Atop Trees at Tamil Nadu Sanctuary, Birdwatchers Rejoice | Watch
The ‘Baby Shark’ song, which was first released in June 2016 as part of the Korean band Pinkfong’s song series for children, has become a global phenomenon with its catchy tune and addictive lyrics, “Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.” The rhyme was sung by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine when she was 10 years old. Since then it has become a global cultural sensation and of course, a favourite of children everywhere! Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Deepika Padukone's Jhak Maar Ke in Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch
Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Casually Walks With a Group of Lionesses in Jungle, People Left Stunned | Watch
The South Korean track had an overwhelming lead over the runner-up, the music video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s megahit ‘Despacito’, which has secured 7.7 billion views, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The song set a new Guinness World Records title as the most-viewed video on YouTube by garnering 7 billion views in November 2020 and has since stayed on the throne for 15 consecutive months. Pinkfong said 10 billion is a huge number that surpasses the world’s population of 7.8 billion announced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). By a simple calculation, the number of views could show that all people living on the planet have seen the video at least once, the group added.
Talking about the song’s craze, Pinkfong’s marketing director Jamie Oh told the BBC in 2018, “Nursery rhymes have always been sort of slow, very cute, but something that would help your children fall asleep – as opposed to Baby Shark. Pinkfong’s Baby Shark is very trendy and it has a very bright beat with fun dance moves. The animation is very vivid. We call it K-Pop for the next generation.”