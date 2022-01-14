Viral Video: The widely popular and catchy children’s sing- and-dance video ‘Baby Shark’ has created yet another milestone! The addictive melody recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has become the first video to cross 10 billion views on Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube. Not only is it the most-viewed video on the platform, a record it set in November 2020, but it’s now the only video on the site to reach 10 billion views, YouTube confirmed to CNN.Also Read - Flock of Migratory Birds Perch Atop Trees at Tamil Nadu Sanctuary, Birdwatchers Rejoice | Watch

The 'Baby Shark' song, which was first released in June 2016 as part of the Korean band Pinkfong's song series for children, has become a global phenomenon with its catchy tune and addictive lyrics, "Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo." The rhyme was sung by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine when she was 10 years old. Since then it has become a global cultural sensation and of course, a favourite of children everywhere!

Watch the video here:

The South Korean track had an overwhelming lead over the runner-up, the music video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s megahit ‘Despacito’, which has secured 7.7 billion views, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The song set a new Guinness World Records title as the most-viewed video on YouTube by garnering 7 billion views in November 2020 and has since stayed on the throne for 15 consecutive months. Pinkfong said 10 billion is a huge number that surpasses the world’s population of 7.8 billion announced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). By a simple calculation, the number of views could show that all people living on the planet have seen the video at least once, the group added.