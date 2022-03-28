The craze over AP Dhillon’s hit Punjabi song ‘Excuses’ refuses to die as it’s still one of the top favourites of many people, especially Delhiites. Not just grown-ups, apparently babies are obsessed with AP Dhillon’s songs too. Parents of young babies might want to take note as this song seems to be working like magic for soothing crying babies.Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to AP Dhillon’s 'Excuses' Song, Impresses With Her Swag | Watch

A video is going viral on Instagram that shows an adorable baby boy, named Tavishi, crying while his mother rocks him back and forth in a bassinet. The moment that the mom plays the song Excuses by AP Dhillon, the baby stops crying. As soon as he hears the starting beats of Excuses, he stops weeping and starts listening to the song. A few moments later as the baby boy continues to enjoy listening to the song, his mood completely changes and we see him giving us the cutest smile ever. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Tap Their Feet To ‘Brown Munde’ At AP Dhillon’s Concert In Gurugram | Watch

The video was posted by the baby’s mother, Shailja, who is a makeup blogger from Delhi, on her handle ‘whatshellysayz’ with the text ‘The magic of AP Dhillon’. She said in the caption of the post that AP Dhillon’s music works like a charm on her baby. One of her Instagram friends even commented on the video saying he can relate to it this trick works on his baby too.

Watch the viral video below: