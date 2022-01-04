Viral Video: A baby’s firsts are always special and make for good memories. Many videos of babies trying different things and eating things for the first time go viral on social media, amusing users. Now, an adorable video has captured the moment when a little girl tasted pizza for the first time and her reaction is just priceless. Though she can’t speak now, the expressions on her face say it all.Also Read - Celebrate Pizza & Test Your Pizza-Cutting Skills With Google’s Fun Doodle | How to Play

In the video, a little girl is seen taking a bite of the margherita pizza which her mother gave her. She chews the pizza and seems to thoroughly enjoy it. Her sense of happiness and ecstasy is evident from the fact that she closes her eyes as she relishes her first bite. It seems that she has simply got lost in the taste of this delicious snack. The girl has been identified as Sally and the footage was released on her mother Stephanie’s Instagram account, Oh Shoot Girl.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wholesome | memes | funny ♡ (@wholesomeversse)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and the little kid has won hearts of netizens for her hilarious reaction. Many found the video relatable and expressed how her reaction is now making them crave for pizza.

One comment read ”The expression is priceless. I can relate”, while another said, “This should be on the advertisement for this pizza!” A third commented, ”That pizza hit her soul.”