Viral Video Today: Pizza is hands down one of the best things humans have invented. The Italian delicacy is loved by people around the world. But kids are the ones who really know how to appreciate a pizza, though they might not always like healthy toppings.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Baby Adorably Sings Old MacDonald With Dad, People Love The Jugalbandi | Watch

A video is going viral on social media where you see a baby trying pizza for the first time. Don’t you sometimes wish you could watch your favourite movie or read your favourite book for the first time again? Or taste your favourite dish? If you’re a pizza lover and you could go back in time, this is probably how you would react on tasting your first pizza too. Also Read - Viral Video: 5-Month-Old Baby Works Out With Mom, Holds a Plank Like a Pro | Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘oh_shoot_girl’ and reshared on the page ’emotional.babies’ where it has received more than 11.9 million views and 1.1 million likes. It shows an adorable baby girl’s mom giving her a small bite of plain cheese pizza. After chewing the bite, she tastes pizza for the first time and closes her eyes to relish the taste. The baby’s cute expressions make the mom laugh. Netizens could totally relate to the girl and said they know the feeling. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Stops Crying As Soon As Mommy Plays AP Dhillon's Excuses. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby (@emotional.babies)

What do you think of the video?