Viral Video: Remember Sahdev Dirdo— the viral 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy? Well, he is going viral once again. And, this time his viral video is of a trending dance challenge to the song 'In Da Getto' by Colombian singer J Balvin. Dirdo's dance video went viral after he shared it on his Instagram profile with the caption, "Mere pyaare @jbalvin bhaiyaa ka gaana hai.. aur yeh hai hamara wala dance". This dance challenge has been named 'In Da Getto Dance Challenge' and it is quite popular among netizens these days. And, it seems Sahdev, didn't want himself to be left behind in following the trend.

In the video, Sahdev can be seen dressed in casuals as he performs the steps of the upbeat song inside what looks like a dance studio. His dance has left netizens amused and has also earned praises.

WATCH:

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo is the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ went viral. Rapper Badshah also collaborated with Dirdo and came up with a remixed version of the ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ song. The song featured Sahdev Dirdo and Badshah along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico. Hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the 10-year-old boy has also been felicitated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.