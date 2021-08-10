Viral Video: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several Instagram reels featuring a young boy singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The quirky song which is now on everyone’s lips has become the new viral rage on the internet and has catapulted Sahdev Dirdo into the limelight. After being felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM and making an appearance on Indian Idol, the viral boy will be making his full-fledged singing debut with none other than Badshah. Yes, impressed by his singing skills, Badshah has now teamed up with the 10-year-old boy for a duet.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friend Breaks Into Naagin Dance on Wedding Stage, Bride Left Amused | Watch

Taking to his Instagram, Badshah on Monday posted a teaser of his upcoming video with Dirdo and announced that the full song will be released on Wednesday i.e August 11. Along with Badshah, Singer Aastha Gill is also seen as the group has a gala time jamming to the song.

Watch the teaser here:

As per a Free Press Journal report, Badshah was so impressed with Sahdev Dirdo’s voice that he offered to come and meet him in Chandigarh. He also asked him if he was interested in doing a duet with him. Sahdev accepted the offer and met Badhshah in Chandigarh.

Recently, the talented kid was seen at Indian Idol 12 as he performed the viral song on the reality show. Taking to Instagram, Aditya Narayan shared a video in which Sahdev stands on the stage singing the song, surrounded by judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.

For the unversed, a video of the schoolboy singing the 2019 song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went crazy viral on social media last month. In the video, Dirdo is seen standing in a classroom in front of his teacher as he sings the song with a straight face. The video has triggered a barrage of hilarious memes and funny renditions, with even TV celebrities participating in the trend. A resident of Chhindgarh block of the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Sahdev sang the now-viral song at the request of his teacher who recorded the video and shared it online.