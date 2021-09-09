Viral Video: By now, all of you might know Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old internet sensation whose rendition of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ became the viral rage online. The young Chattisgarh boy has now come up with another cover and this time, he sang the popular ‘Bella-Ciao’ from ‘Money Heist’. The video shows Sahdev singing the famous song Bella Ciao in his own unique style. After the massive success of the show Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel, the song Bella Ciao which is an Italian farmer’s protest folk song became extremely popular.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Band Performs Bella Ciao From Money Heist. Indian Twitter, Netflix Love It

As usual, the video has gone viral and people have showered love on the young singer. The comment section is full of fire and love eye emojis, and users are loving this new version.

Recently, Mumbai Police also shared a video of their band Khaki Studio playing the famous song Bella Ciao from Money Heist. The police department posted the video on the day when the much-awaited Season 5 of the hit series was released on Netflix on September 3.

Coming back to Dirdo, a video of a him singing the 2019 song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went crazy viral on social media two months back. In the video, Sahdev Dirdo is seen standing in a classroom in front of his teacher as he sings the song with a straight face. The video triggered a barrage of hilarious memes and funny renditions, with even TV celebrities participating in the trend.