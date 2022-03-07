Sahdev Dirdo, who shot to fame last year for his cover of the Bhachpan Ka Pyaar song, recently posted a video on Instagram that is going viral. The video shows the boy wearing a yellow T-shirt, pink jacket, denim jeans with white sneakers.Also Read - 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo To Launch NFT Collection: Report

Sahdev Dirdo is a 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, became an internet sensation after his version of the 2019 song went crazy viral on social media. Bachpan Ka Pyaar sparked a memefest on social media and was even recreated by influencers and celebrities.

In his new video, Sahdev can be seen dancing outside to Dance Meri Rani song by Guru Randhawa featuring Nora Fatehi. The video has received more than 65,000 views and 8,300 likes.

Watch the viral video below: