Raipur: If you are active on social media, you must have come across several Instagram reels featuring a young boy singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The quirky song which is now everyone’s lips has become the new viral rage on the internet and has catapulted the Sahdev Dirdo into the limelight, so much so that even Chhattisgarh CM has also become his fan!Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Recites Romantic Shayari For His Bride, She Can't Stop Smiling & Blushing | Watch

On Tuesday, Bhupesh Baghel shared a short video on Twitter where he was with Sahdev Dirdo, adorned with a flower garland. The CM congratulated the boy for his internet success and even asked him to sing Bachpan Ka Pyaar for him.

Watch the video here:

Earlier too, the CM had applauded Sahdev by sharing a news article on him on Twitter and said, “Sahdev has received so much love from Chhattisgarh as well as the entire country. I am sending him my best wishes.”

What is the trend all about?

For the unversed, a video of the schoolboy singing the 2019 song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went crazy viral on social media earlier this month. In the video, the boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo is seen standing in a classroom in front of his teacher as he sings the song with a straight face. The video which has resurfaced only now, has triggered a barrage of hilarious memes and funny renditions, with even TV celebrities participating in the trend.

Rapper Badshah gave a fun twist to the song and posted remix of Sahdev Dirdo’s version on Instagram while Mumbai Police also took part in the viral trend with a hilarious post on cyber security. Badshah also offered him an opportunity for a duet song. Comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri too recreated their own Instagram Reels on this viral audio.

Here’s the video, in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PATNA in HD (@patnahd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

A resident of Chhindgarh block of the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo sang the now-viral song at the request of his teacher who recorded the video and shared it online.

The name of the original song is “Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana”, which was released in the year 2018.