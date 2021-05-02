Bahraich: As Indians across the country run from pillar to post to procure medicines, oxygen to save their lives of loved ones, many heartbreaking and tragic stories have come to the fore. In one such heart-wrenching incident, a woman in UP’s Bahraich tried to resuscitate her dying mother by breathing into her mouth but couldn’t save her life. The video of the distressing incident that has gone viral shows the woman at the emergency ward of the Bahraich District Hospital risking her own life to save her mother. After seeing her mother gasping for breath due to unavailability of oxygen, the woman tries to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to her, but to no avail. Also Read - Heartwrenching! Toddler Starved For 2 Days, Found Lying Next to Dead Mother in Pimpri Chinchwad

The harrowing video has jolted social media, and has depicted the helplessness of family members of Covid patients. Many people commented how India is severely ill-equipped to handle the second wave of Covid.

Watch the video here:

In a similar instance in Agra, a woman identified as Renu Singhal, seeing her Covid-19 positive husband gasping for breath, tried to resuscitate him but couldn’t save his life. Even as she performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her husband, Ravi Singhal died on her lap inside an auto outside a hospital in Agra.

Meanwhile, India reported a record 3,689 daily COVID-19 deaths and more than 3.92 lakh Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. While the country’s death toll reached 2,15,542 as the active case load rose to 33,49,644, according to data provided by Union Health Ministry.