Ghazipur: A video has emerged on social media showing a woman beating her father-in-law mercilessly with slippers in full public view. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur where a woman is seen thrashing the elderly man along with her father and brother. He was not only beaten with slippers and punches, but was also dragged on the highway. The elderly man looks distraught due to the merciless beating of the trio. This entire incident occurred at the intersection between the highway, just near a police chowki.Also Read - Video of Birthday Party Inside UP Hospital Goes Viral; 11 Interns, 4 Security Guards Face Action

In the video, the brother is seen repeatedly asking the elderly man as to why he beat his sister. ”Kya galti thi uski, usko kyun mara?”, he asks. Meanwhile, the man kept pleading for help, but all three showed no mercy and kept beating and kicking him.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, the police swung into action. Showing promptness, the police took the woman and her father into custody and has now started looking for her brother, who is absconding. Meanwhile, the injured man has been admitted to the district hospital.

Bablu Yadav, son of the injured Sukhdev Singh Yadav told the media that his younger brother had died a while ago. His wife Pushpa, brother Kamlesh and his father Ram Vilas, wanted Sukhdev Singh to transfer the entire property in her name. The elderly man said that his daughter-in-law was demanding the division of his property, for which he was not ready. He even gave her a room to stay in, but she was not satisfied and called her family members to beat her father-in-law.