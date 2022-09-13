Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of amazing and funny videos, guaranteed to leave you entertained. A similar video has just surfaced on social media, wherein a man is seen carrying a ox on his bike! In the video, the man has tied the ox with ropes on the bike and kept it on the back seat. Meanwhile, he is seen riding the bike at full speed, while the ox is also seen sitting on the bike quite comfortably. It’s quite surprising to see how wonderfully the bike driver has maintained the balance. Some passerby captured this bizarre scene in his mobile camera and made it viral on social media. This video has been uploaded to an Instagram account named animalsinthenaturetoday.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Stuck In Woman's Ear Leaves Internet Stunned | Watch

MAN CARRIES OX ON HIS BIKE: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All in Animals (@animalsinthenaturetoday)

The video has received mixed reactions. While some users were left amused, others were concerned about how the ox has been tied. One user wrote, “What amazing things can we find in internet. Makes my day!” Another jokingly commented, “Honda hai ispe kuch bhi ho sakta hai.” A third called it, “Super animal Taxi.” A fourth said, “It is not funny.”