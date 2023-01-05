Viral Video: Goat Scrumptiously Munches on Fish, Netizens Say, ‘Time to Leave Earth’

The viral video has garnered millions of views and left people totally shocked watching the goat eating fish instead of leaves or grass.

Viral Video: Social media is a hub of bizarre, unique and funny videos most of the times. This time a video that is going viral will definitely make you wonder why and how? This video is of a goat munching on some fresh fish. Can you believe it? We couldn’t either, so here’s the video that is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared by a Instagram user named Official Manas with the caption, “The cat is like -shall I eat grass now.” The video has garnered millions of views and left people totally shocked watching the goat eating fish instead of leaves or grass.

As the video begins we can see a black goat and a plate full of small raw fish in front of it. And within seconds the goat begins eating one fish after another leaving viewers shocked as goats are usually herbivores and eat only plants, grass and other plant based items.