Viral Video: A video of a bald man chasing his wig after a storm blew it off from his head has gone viral on social media, eliciting laughter. The funny moment was captured on camera on Friday morning when Devon resident Simon Wilkes was standing in a car park. Just then, his wig came off his head because of the strong wind gust in Barnstaple. Needless to say, he is left startled, and spots his wig flying. Simon can then be seen running across the car park after his toupe is ripped off from his head and blown into a nearby bush.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Attempts To Kick Stray Dog, Gets Instant Karma | Watch

His friend Jamie who filmed the video laughs in the background as he says, “Oh he has to chase it down.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, making people laugh. One user commented, ”HAIR is important than AIR for him…”

After Storm Eunice, one of the worst storms in decades, hit the UK, flights have been cancelled, hundreds of schools shut, and a number of major bridges around the country have been closed. Meanwhile, millions of people have been told to stay at home. A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.