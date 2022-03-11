Viral News: One never knows how one’s life can change overnight. In one such story of changed fortunes, a balloon-seller from Kerala has created waves on social media after she underwent a mind-blowing transformation. The girl named Kisbu who sells balloons in crowded places in Kerala was spotted by photographer Arjun Krishnan while she was selling balloons near a temple. He clicked some photos of her and later posted them on his personal Instagram handle. According to reports, Kisbu is a small-town girl from Rajasthan who moved to Kerala and sells balloons by going street to street to survive her living.Also Read - Baby Kejriwal Returns as Bhagwant Mann to Celebrate AAP's Punjab Win. See Viral Pics

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)



After her pictures went viral, someone got in touch with Kisbu’s family for a makeover photoshoot for her. With the help of a stylist named Remya, the makeover project was executed. The makeover began at 4:00 am with the teen being given a manicure, pedicure and facial. For the photo shoot, Kisbu wore a traditional kasavu saree with gold jewellery.

“From the street of andalur to people’s heart. And that smile in her face after the make over,” Krishnan wrote while sharing the first image.



See other pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵇʸ (@arjun__krishnan)

The pictures have gone viral and netizens loved her changed transformation with many dropping heart and love emojis in the comments section.

Later, Kisbu has been approached by several other makeover artists too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

A few days ago, pictures of 60-year-old daily-wage labourer, Mammikka, created a storm on the Internet.