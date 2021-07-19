Viral Video: Needless to say, monkeys love bananas and it’s one of their favourite fruits to eat. With the same thought, an animal lover recently decided to throw a banana feast for mangoes, the video of which is winning hearts on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Lemurs Beat The Heat by Enjoying Their Favourite Icy Treats, Video Too Cute to Miss | Watch

This video has been shared by well-known astrologer Tarun Mishra on his Instagram page. In the 1 minute 15 second video, he first takes out a lot of bananas from a bag and spreads them around. In just a few seconds, a whole army of monkeys assembles there and starts eating bananas. The adorable video of these monkeys enjoying their treat has warmed the hearts of netizens.

In a video shared on Instagram, he wrote, ”I am really thankful to God for helping me serve the food to the monkeys, which are also worshipped in our country. I will continue serving food to the monkeys at the temple till the lockdown is lifted completely. Pathar ke in raston pe, Phoolon ke ek chaadar hai Jabse mile ho humko, Badla har ek manzar hai”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clairvoyant🧿 (@clairvoyant.63)

the video has gone viral and users loved this thoughtful and kind gesture. One user wrote, ”It’s so much pleasure for eyes to see them eating..Every time we feed a hungry animal, we feed our own soul. I do feed animals daily..but itne sare bandar hamare area me to dhundhne pr bhi nahi milenge..naughty monkeys but purity in their eyes.”

A second user also appreciated his work and wrote, ”No greater happiness than feeding birds & animals…pure bliss to watch them enjoy eating ..Kudos to the work you do ..”