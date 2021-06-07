In Hindi, the phrase “Bandar kya jaane Adrakh ka swaad (What will a monkey know about the taste of ginger)” is quite popular and it means that one is wasting their time by offering something that is helpful or valuable to someone who does not appreciate or understand it. However, someone took this phrase too seriously and offered a bunch of monkeys ginger to taste. A video of the same is making rounds on the internet and people can’t stop laughing over it. The video went viral after IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared it on his Twitter handle. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Kissing His Dog Friend's Paw is the Best Friendship Video You Have Ever Seen| WATCH

In the video one can see, a person’s hand with a huge piece of ginger nearing a group of monkeys and trying to make them taste it. One of the monkeys then breaks a piece of ginger to eat it. As soon as the monkey put the ginger in its mouth and got its taste, it immediately threw the ginger and made a weird face. The video has sparked laughter among people and netizens are just loving it.

The video has garnered over 25K views and people have been posting comments like, “Ab se bandar kabhi adrakh ka swad bhi nahi lega”, “Ohh .. That face of ginger eating monkey”, “Hahaha bechara he expected something tasty” and many more.