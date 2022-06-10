Viral Video Today: Monkey mothers are so protective of their babies that the infants rarely leave their sight. Monkeys are also one of the most intelligent animals in the world. So when a mama monkey got injured, she visited a doctor in Bihar to get herself treated but didn’t leave her baby behind.Also Read - Viral Video: Gorilla Falls While Cycling, Throws Away Bike. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The wounded monkey ended up at Dr SM Ahmed's Medico Clinic in Sasaram's Shahjama area to seek medical assistance. The incident took place a few days ago when the monkey came running to the clinic. A few kids were throwing stones at her so the doctor scolded them and let the monkey in.

When the doctor checked the mama monkey, he found some wounds on her body and treated her. A video from the monkey’s visit to the clinic has gone viral that shows the mama monkey with her baby in her arms sitting in the patient’s chair as a doctor pats her head. People flocked outside the clinic and used their phones to record the monkey getting treated.

Watch the viral video below:

