Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a gorilla can be seen admiring his sketch being made by a girl specially for him. Monkeys are said to be one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. We don't if monkeys understand the concept of drawings, but this gorilla sure looks like he does.

While the video is the cutest thing you'll see today it is also rather sad as the gorilla is trapped behind a glass wall of his zoo enclosure. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'petswillneverdie' with the following caption: "They just want to be loved". It has gone viral with over 5.4 million views and 721k likes. In the clip, a monkey is sitting chin resting on his folded arms near a window where a girl iis standing with a notepad and pen.

The girl turns the notepad towards the gorilla and starts making a drawing of him. She first draws a smile, then his cute little ears and then hair. The gorilla is watching the drawing with awe. The girl then knocks to get the gorilla's attention, who looks at her and lovingly smiles. She then makes a tree and a house on the same drawing and the gorilla just watches her draw.

The girl’s drawing also has an important and beautiful message for the gorilla that his home is outside with the trees and that is where he will be happy. The gorilla looks sad with his life as he can’t do much besides sitting in his enclosure all day, being loved from behind a wall.

“Poor baby deserves to be home in the wild or a sanctuary that is as close to that as possible,” a user commented. “Yeah this is really sad?? sweet beings trapped behind walls of glass for humans pure amusement,” another user wrote. “I couldn’t bear 3 months of lockdown with everything at my hands. I can’t even imagine being caged for the rest of my life,” a third user wrote.