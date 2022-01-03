Viral Video: Needless to say, weddings are incomplete without dance sessions. These days, brides and grooms take the lead and put up memorable dance performances. After all, it’s the most special day of their lives! One such video which is going viral shows a Bangladeshi bride and groom dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s song Kaahe Chhed Mohe at their haldi ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Sees Groom Arriving in Baraat, Dances With Him From Window. Watch

In the video, the bride and groom steal the show with their amazing dance on the popular song from Devadas. You will be surprised to know that the couple hadn’t really practiced, yet their performance seemed totally synchronised. In the video, the groom is seen in a red kurta while the bride is seen in a yellow saree. As they ace the impromptu dance, guests can be heard cheering for them in the background.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Aaliya last week. ”You’ve heard of trust falls? Well this was a “trust dance” – My Gaye Holud entrance was a 5 minute Devdas mix that we somehow pulled off without ANY actual practice whatsoever. This particular part was something Rohit and I literally said to each other “you do something then I’ll follow…and we’ll just figure it out on stage”. That is exactly what happened,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya (@aaloogobi)

The video has gone viral, and the comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple. People absolutely love the dance and chemistry of the couple.

One user wrote, ”Wow!! Brilliant ❤️ May you demonstrate same synergies all your life. My best wishes to you both.” Another wrote, ” Wasn’t practiced? Woahhh😍😍❤️❤️ Y’all are made for each other.”

Kaahe Chhed Mohe is a song from the 2002 film Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.