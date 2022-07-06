Baraatis Rain Dance: Even heavy rains could not dampen the spirit of this wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. As it was pouring in Indore, a baraat could be seen covering itself up with a tarpaulin sheet to reach the bride’s place. The baraat was heading towards Madan Mahal from Pardeshipura’s Clerk Colony.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Biggest Chicken In The World, Netizens Say Yeh Toh Dinosaur Hai. Watch

A viral video showed baraatis dancing enthusiastically under the huge tarp with band musicians as they slowly and carefully moved towards the wedding venue amidst heavy rainfall. Some baraatis could even be seen jumping in puddles. Meanwhile, the groom and other wedding guests were sitting in the bus that was moving in front of the baraat.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'ShailenderYadu' with the following caption "This called pure #dedication". It has gone viral with over 2,000 views. "It Happens only in India #Jugaad," a Twitter user commented. "Show must go on," a user tweeted. "When cancelation is not an option" another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

This baraat’s dedication should definitely be applauded!