Viral Video: Former US President Barack Obama, who was recently in Denmark to attend the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit, was left mesmerized as he heard beautiful voices in the air as he stepped out of his hotel. As he looked up, he saw a group of women singing beautifully on a balcony opposite to the Hotel d’Angleterre.Also Read - Viral Video: 64-Year-Old Kerala Man Juggles Football Like A Pro, Leaves The Internet Impressed | Watch

“Hello what are you doing?” the former President was caught asking the women choir. The women were heard answering, “We’re singing.” The ex-President replied, “Oh, let me hear”. The women then performed a soulful impromptu rendition of the song ‘In Denmark I Was Born’ as the former president stood on the streets, listening to them intently and smiling. At the end, the ex-president lauded the singers with a round of applause. “Wow, that was fantastic,” he said.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Obama wrote, ”When I was in Copenhagen, I ran into this group of singers who were rehearsing on their balcony. They were fantastic — take a listen.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

The internet, of course loved this beautiful moment and a lot to say. One user wrote, ”Imagine singing on a balcony in Denmark and the best President ever walks by and listens.” Another commented, ”One of the greatest Danish songs about our love to our little country. Lyrics by Hans Christian Andersen.” A third said, ”I love the aesthetic and the atmosphere! It must have been their honor and yours as well, Mister President!”

A fourth commented, ”Thank you Mr. Obama. My friends’ friend actually filmed you from the balcony while singing, and it was obvious that you and your staff really enjoyed that very improvised moment.” Another said, ”Beautiful! Music really is a universal language..”

The group, named as UngKlang, also shared a video of the interaction on their Instagram. “We start out laughing a little and think he is not really interested until we can see that he is ready to listen. Agnes puts on I was born in Denmark and the rest of us vote in and end up singing the song for a very impressed Obama,” read the caption.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UngKlang (@ungklang_)

How delightful!