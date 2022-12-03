Viral Video: Barack Obama Stops His Speech To Let 4-Year-Old Speak at Rally. Watch

Barack Obama repeated what the boy said, "You say, "We have got the power."

Barack Obama pauses his speech to let a four-year-old speak at Atlanta rally

Trending News: Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech in Atlanta, Georgia so a four-year-old could say a few words. Obama and Senator Raphael Warnock pushed Democratic voters to continue pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate race against Republican Herschel Walker as the former president spoke at a rally in Atlanta and was interrupted by a young boy, according to a CNN report.

Barack Obama repeated what the boy said, “You say, “We have got the power.” “That’s a four-year-old here. He is only four and he is making sense,” Obama added. “If they didn’t get tired, you can’t get tired,” Barack Obama told the crowd.

“When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if elected to the United States Senate,” Barack Obama said.

Obama closing his speech: “We will be setting an example for a 4 year old right here…They’re watching now to see if we’re gonna get tired, and I’m gonna tell them right now, ‘we’re not gonna be tired.’” #TeamWarnock pic.twitter.com/fbUNmd2vJo — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) December 2, 2022

More than 1.4 million votes have already been cast, despite Democrats’ all-out effort to win as many votes as they can.

“We’ve got to keep on showing up,” Raphael Warnock said, adding, “We’ve got to keep on voting. We cannot let up for even a moment. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas all the way to victory.”

No one throws shade better than Barack Obama. No one. 🔥pic.twitter.com/qFY20TWrMh — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 2, 2022

“I believe in my soul that Georgia knows that Georgia is better than Herschel Walker,” Warnock said.