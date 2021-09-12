Viral Video: Kids can get utterly hysterical and uncontrollable during haircuts. Perhaps it’s those big, shiny pair of scissors coming so close to their vulnerable ear lobes or face that scares them. Maybe even we did the same as a child. In light of this situation, an adorable video of a little boy being petrified and crying as he sits for a haircut is making the internet smile. Wondering Why? The netizens are loving the video watching how the barbers in the salon calmed the kid as he got anxious during the haircut session.Also Read - Heartwarming Video of a Granny Feeding an Elephant With Her Own Hands Wins Netizens' Hearts | WATCH

The 37-second video clip of the kid was shared by a Twitter account called @hopkinsBRFC21 on Sunday and it has totally won over the hearts of netizens. "He felt very anxious about having his hair cut, and so they all sang to him to make him feel more comfortable," the caption of the post read.

WATCH:

He felt very anxious about having his hair cut and so they all sang to him to make him feel more comfortable 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1AL17WH28 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 11, 2021

In the video, we can see a kid sitting inside a salon and is to get a haircut, and as soon as the barber appointed to him takes the scissors and starts the cut, the child can be seen almost about to break down in tears. Within moments, the barbers in the salon decided to cheer up the kid and started singing a song that could make the child calm and comfortable. The barbers could be seen raising their hands and singing in unison that visibly calmed the little boy and distracted him until his haircut was completed.

As the video went viral, it has garnered nearly 6K views and has received different love-filled comments from social media users. People dropped comments like, “Kindness shown can’t be measured”, ” Kid is like why, why am I even here?”, and many more.