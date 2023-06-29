Home

Viral

Memes Takes Over Internet As Barking Dog Scares Away Leopard Entering Residential Area In Maharashtra; Check Best Ones Here

Memes Takes Over Internet As Barking Dog Scares Away Leopard Entering Residential Area In Maharashtra; Check Best Ones Here

Needless to say, that the 54-second clip went viral on the micro-blogging platform with the internet hailing the dog as a ‘brave fighter’ and meme fest started on Twitter.

Ahmednagar: Usually, wild cats pounce upon small animals. But have you ever imagined a dog scaring away a leopard? a video shared by news agency ANI shows a stray dog doing just that. In the video a dog can be seen sleeping outside a house when a leopard tries to attack it. However, the dog holds its ground by incessantly barking at the leopard. The standoff ends with the leopard going back to the wilderness, leaving the dog unharmed.

It is pretty evident that the panther is out for a meal and jumps on the canine with the same intention. However, as soon as the leopard leaps on, the dog, scared out of its wits, suddenly wakes up and instead counter-attacks the large cat by aggressively barking. The incident took place in the rural area of Rahuri taluka in Ahmednagar.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Maharashtra: A dog scared away a leopard that entered the rural area of Rahuri taluka in Ahmednagar. (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/NkhLcZWmNy — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Needless to say, that the 54-second clip went viral on the micro-blogging platform with the internet hailing the dog as a ‘brave fighter’ and meme fest started on Twitter Needless to say, that the 54-second clip went viral on the micro-blogging platform with the internet hailing the dog as a ‘brave fighter’ and meme fest started on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones.

Everyone waiting for the leopard to arrive.

Me: pic.twitter.com/Eqz7Am417F — पहाड़ी_ (@pahadi_mando) June 28, 2023

Dog to Leopard : pic.twitter.com/TqweDmEutN — Tanmay Kulkarni (@Tanmaycoolkarni) June 28, 2023

Im not in danger..im the danger. pic.twitter.com/pWAvVwHEov — thik Happali.ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್ (@karthik_happali) June 28, 2023

Dog be like :- Bach gaya Saala, Patak kar wahi maar deta !! pic.twitter.com/eJG7f6xWvY — Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) June 28, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.