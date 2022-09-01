Viral Video: Nature’s call is more important than call of duty, and a ticket operator in Patna proved that! A video is going viral on social media highlighting a hand-written message that a platform ticket operator left when he went for his toilet break. With no other means to inform passengers, the ticket operator opted for a handwritten signboard. Notably, the video was filmed at Patna Junction, apparently by a passenger. The signboard written in Hindi says “Bathroom se aa Rahe Hain”. Needless to say, the video has gone viral and people can’t stop laughing over the funny note. A Twitter user calledAye Himanसू shared the video and wrote, “Patna Junction”, with two laughing emojis.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Gives Man Leaf From His Mouth, Takes Selfie With Him. Watch

WATCH PLATFORM TICKET OPERATOR’S FUNNY HAND-WRITTEN NOTE AT PATNA JUNCTION:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 128 K views and more than 700 shares. Netizens were in splits after watching the video and left hilarious comments. While some praised his honesty and poked fun, others called him irresponsible. One user wrote, “Itni imaandari bhi nhi dikhani thi.” Another commented, “Bihari Rocks.” A third said, “One of the most honest government officials.”

Nature’s call is more important than call of duty https://t.co/i8r0Bv8zjZ — Muesli (@_slowclaps) August 31, 2022

Hamare bihar mein aisa hi hota hai 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6PJNArFMnf — 🔥 (@agni_95) August 31, 2022

Ab banda tatti karne bhi naa jaye kya🤔 — Mr. K (@RoseBleedYellow) August 30, 2022

Well, We totally relate to this!