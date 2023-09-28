Wait, What? Batmobile, Mystery Machine On Bengaluru Roads? | Watch

Home

Viral

A video posted by a user on X shows Batmobile, Mystery Machine, and Bumblebee driven out of what appears to be the garage of a corporate office in Bengaluru's Indiranagar. The Video has gone viral on the Internet.

Batmobile, Mystery Machine on Bengaluru roads: We are all Batman fans and love Batman movies, but most of all, we love the superhero’s amazing gadgets and the Batmobile. Now, imagine yourself walking on the roads of your city when suddenly a Batmobile passes by you. How would you feel? The citizens of Bengaluru experienced this sensation when the vehicle zoomed past them. In the video, four iconic vehicles, each symbolising popular Hollywood franchises, rolled out one after the other from a garage at a corporate office located in the Indiranagar area.

Kicking off the cinematic car parade is a replica of the beloved ‘Scooby-Doo‘ van, followed by the iconic DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future.’ ‘Bumblebee,’ the heroic Autobot from Transformers, takes the stage, and the grand finale is none other than the legendary ‘Batmobile,’ a vehicle synonymous with Batman fandom.

Curiously, these vehicles make their entrance from a building bearing the name ‘Cred,’ a well-known fintech company renowned for its innovative and unconventional advertising tactics. This has sparked speculation that these iconic cars may be part of an upcoming promotional campaign by the company.

Watch The Iconic Vehicles Here

did I just see a batmobile in Indiranagar???? pic.twitter.com/WLN3HoSZIJ — divya pathak (@divyaappathak) September 27, 2023

The video has ignited a wave of humor-filled comments from social media users. One user, referencing the 2004 Indian film ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car,’ posted an image of the titular car, expressing anticipation for its appearance as well. For those unfamiliar, the movie revolves around a car possessed by the spirit of a murdered man seeking vengeance.

While the sight of these famous cars is undeniably thrilling, another user humorously pointed out the challenges of owning such expensive vehicles in a city notorious for its traffic jams. Other users joined in the fun, sharing illustrations of a ‘desi Batman’ and pondering how the Batmobile would handle a speed bump on Indian roads.

What are your thoughts? Share them in the comments section below.

