While many videos have surfaced on social media where anchors, guests and evens some celebs have been spotted wearing no pants on zoom interviews, this BBC news anchor was caught on live television wearing shorts under his suit. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The video showed presenter Shaun Ley wearing a jacket and a tie from the waist up but pair of casual shorts below. When the anchor was reporting on Israel, the camera briefly panned to a wider view of the studio. This is when many viewers spotted Shaun Ley in the 'semi formal' combination.

The day Shaun chose to wear half casual and half formal attire was actually the hottest day that the UK has recorded in 2021 so far.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by Guardian News on June 4. In less than two days, it has received over 442K views.

Pictures from the viral video surfaced on Twitter and triggered hilarious reactions from users.

One Twitter user said, “Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom call?”

Some users also tweeted in support of the BBC presenter. “It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions,” a user said. Another user called it “weather-appropriate attire”.