Mumbai: The crime cases against women in Mumbai have seen a massive spike over the past few years, prompting the authorities to adopt initiatives that could curb these heinous incidences. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police, in collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and Rohit Shetty, released a short film to promote awareness about its Nirbhaya Squad.

With a voiceover by actor Amitabh Bachchan, the 2:08-minute video shows different women facing harassment by men at various public places and on the streets in Mumbai. A middle-aged woman coming out of a railway station, a young woman travelling on a bus, one driving at night or those hanging out with friends—all of them are seen being targeted by men, following which they immediately dial the Nirbhaya Squad helpline number '103'.

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha,

Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya! Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city – Nirbhaya Squad.#NirhbhayaHelpline103#NirbhayRepublic#NidarRepublic pic.twitter.com/QExkRPDZXL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 26, 2022

The video, directed by ace director Rohit Shetty, shows cops of the Nirbhaya Squad rushing to the aid as soon as they get the call.

The video, directed by ace director Rohit Shetty, shows cops of the Nirbhaya Squad rushing to the aid as soon as they get the call.

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha,Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya!” Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city – Nirbhaya Squad,” the caption of the post reads.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil launched 91 Squads in Mumbai. Talking to the media, Minister Aditya Thackeray said,”The squads consist of specially trained female & male officers stationed across Mumbai, 24/7. One can dial 103 for immediate assistance.”

About Nirbhaya Nirbhaya Squad

Last year, rattled by the brutal rape and murder of a woman, the Mumbai Police had swung into action and have set up a Nirbhaya Squad for the safety of women. According to a Indian Express report quoting the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate’s statistics for the last five years shows crimes against women rose from 1,194 in 2017 to 1,541 in 2019 to 1,775 in 2021. The cases of rape have gone up from 176 in 2017 to 220 in 2019 and to 292 cases in 2021.