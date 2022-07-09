Viral Video Today: A shocking video of a circus bear attacking its trainer is going viral on social media. The incident took place in 2019 at a circus show in northern Russia. A video of the bear suddenly attacking its trainer on stage has surfaced on Instagram. It was posted by the page ‘animals_powers’ on July 8 and has received over 176k views.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Black Bear Unleashes Creative Side, Has Fun Playing With Paint | Watch

The clip shows a 600-pound bear attacking the trainer when they were about to do a trick. The bear bit the man on his arm, pinned him to the ground, and tried to rip his arm off. People in the audience started screaming on seeing this and those in the first few rows started leaving with their kids as the panic spread.

Another trainer on stage could be seen kicking the bear to get him off the man but the agitated animal continued to attack him. According to reports, the trainer was injured and the bear was subdued with an electric shocker. Netizens were left stunned after watching the video but most of them sided with the bear saying he should be out in the wild not doing tricks in a circus.

Watch the viral video below:

Don’t mess with bears people!