Bear Video Viral: A funny video of a bear chilling in a jacuzzi in someone's backyard is going viral on the internet. The bear broke into a man's backyard and just relaxed in it like it was his house.

The video shared on Twitter by American basketball player Rex Chapman. He tweeted saying, "If you've already seen a bear relaxing in someone's backyard jacuzzi today just keep on scrolling…"

The video was posted on Saturday and it has already received more than 900k views. It also has thousands of likes and retweets.

The video starts with the bear just chilling in a backyard jacuzzi. He was trying to swim and bathe in it too and seemed to really enjoy the hot water.

The man recording the video could be heard saying, “It’s on its back playing in the water.”

“This is the cutest thing in the world. Oh my gosh, it’s on its back and it is hilarious. He is just chilling out. He is just like, This is great. This is the life,” he added.

Watch the viral video below:

If you’ve already seen a bear relaxing in someone’s backyard jacuzzi today just keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/tTbKPEPl2S — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 26, 2021

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

Netizens were in splits after watching the video and even said that they were jealous of the bear. They said they wanted to relax and be peaceful as the bear.

Many Twitter users said the man should have got the bear a beer. One user said, “I can’t bear it.. This is just too damn cute.”