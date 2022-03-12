There was a scene in the animated Disney film The Jungle Book when Mowgli was saved by his bear friend Baloo from the vicious tiger Sher Khan. A bear and a tiger were recently spotted recreating a similar scene in real life.Also Read - Viral Video: White Tiger Cub Scares Its Mother. Adorable Clip Has 9 Million Views!

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola with the following caption: “Greetings, of a slightly different kind.” The video was shot by Naman Agarwal at the Tadoba Tiger reserve in Maharashtra. The video has received around 35,000 views and 2,000 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

The clip shows a tiger and a bear coming face to face at the reserve. The tiger was sitting in the middle of a path in the forest when a huge bear walked up to him on the same path. The bear stand up to scare the tiger and the tiger flinches a little. That’s all we see in the video but the internet was quick to compare the two animals with the fight between the cartoon characters Baloo and Shere Khan. Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Fights Hunting Lioness and Protects Friend. Watch

Watch the viral video below: