Viral Video Today: Bears are considered by many wildlife biologists to be one of the most intelligent land animals of North America. They possess the largest and most convoluted brains relative to the size of any land mammal. A bear’s attack can be fatal but being around humans, they have become adaptable and tolerant. A video went viral recently where a bear was seen straightening a traffic cone on a road like the intelligent animal it is but this video depicts black bears in the opposite light.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Passing By Cars Gives Man a High Five, Clip Has 17 Million Views. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute animal videos but originally it was tweeted by ‘SlenderSherbet’. It has received over 3.5 million views and 28k likes. “Nothing says the weekend like some bear cubs trying to get in a hammock,” the caption said. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Straightens Traffic Cone Like a Good Citizen, Clip Has 10 Million Views. Watch

The video shows two adorable bear cubs trying to get on a hammock to chill on the weekend. Their grizzly bear mama and another bear cub could be seen lying on the grass near them. After a bear tries to get on the hammock by jumping on it, it tilts to one side and when the other tries to get on it from the other side, it tilts that side. So they both end up falling off the hammock and the third cub tries to join in the fun. Netizens found the way the cubs bounced off the hammock hilarious and said they can’t stop watching the clip on a loop.

