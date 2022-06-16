Viral Video Today: While most people would stay vary of wild bears and maintain their distance to avoid being ripped to shreds, this man thought it would be cool to high five one. Netizens couldn’t believe how chill the bear was while interacting with the human.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Straightens Traffic Cone Like a Good Citizen, Clip Has 10 Million Views. Watch

The shocking moment was caught on camera in Romania when a few cars were passing by a road when they came across a few wild bears. A driver filming the bears saw one of them approaching another car. The bear stook up on its feet and gave a high five to a man who was holding up his hand from the car window. The bear then went and sat on the road with his buddies.

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page ‘pubity’ and has received over 17.2 million views and 1.5 million likes. Netizens found the video hilarious but said they would never try touching a wild bear.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?