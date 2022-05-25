Viral Video Today: Do you remember the scene from the animated Disney film The Jungle Book when Mowgli was saved by his bear friend Baloo from the vicious tiger Sher Khan? A bear and a tiger were recently spotted in a similar face-off in real life.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Bites Off Man's Finger After He Sticks His Hand Into Cage, Video Leaves Internet Horrified | Watch

The video is going viral on several social media platforms with thousands of views. The incident was caught on camera by tourists at Tadoba Tiger Reserve located in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. A tiger named T19 of Tadoba irked a bear by stopping and standing in his way.

The video shows a tiger standing in front of a bear and blocking its path. The bear becomes angry and chases after the tiger to attack it. Seeing how enraged the bear is, the tiger gets scared and starts running away from the bear. The raging bear continues to run after the tiger in an attempt to attack it. However, the tiger knows how lethal a bear's fury can be and manages to get away.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?