Viral Video Today: A video of a bear scratching its back against a pole that looks more like pole-dancing has left the internet in hysterics. The clip was originally posted back in 2021 but it recently resurfaced on social media and is now going crazy viral. It was shared on Twitter a few days ago by the page 'buitengebieden', which regularly shares funny animal videos.

"Good scratch," the caption says. The hilarious clip has received over 3.6 million views and 151k likes. In the video, a grizzly bear can be seen vigorously scratching its back against a telephone pole. The bear looks like an exotic dancer as it grinds its back and bum against the pole in a funny manner.

The bear's pole dancing amused Twitter users who compared him to Baloo from The Jungle Book. "That's like the best pole dance I've ever seen. Someone is cute," a user commented. "Probably the best thing you'll see on Twitter today," another user exclaimed. "I haven't stopped laughing," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BEAR SCRATCHING ITS BACK AGAINST A POLE HERE:

