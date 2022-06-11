Viral Video: Some say that animals have got a sixth sense while some vouch for their intelligence. In real life too, animals have proved time and again that they are not to be taken lightly in terms of cleverness. Many such videos have been shared on social media platforms.Also Read - Prophet Comments Row: Kashmir YouTuber Faisal Wani Arrested Over Video Depicting Nupur Sharma's Beheading
One similar video is doing the rounds that shows a bear taking a stroll on an empty road when it comes across a fallen traffic cone. The bear stops and uses its paws and mouth to straighten the traffic cone and simply walk away.
Watch The Video

The video has attracted numerous likes, retweets, and comments.
The video is reportedly shot at the Denali National Park and Preserve in the American state of Alaska. The Denali National Park and Preserve is home to wildlife including grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep.
It just goes to show that you never know what’s going to happen in nature.