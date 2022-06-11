Viral Video: Some say that animals have got a sixth sense while some vouch for their intelligence. In real life too, animals have proved time and again that they are not to be taken lightly in terms of cleverness. Many such videos have been shared on social media platforms.Also Read - Prophet Comments Row: Kashmir YouTuber Faisal Wani Arrested Over Video Depicting Nupur Sharma's Beheading

One similar video is doing the rounds that shows a bear taking a stroll on an empty road when it comes across a fallen traffic cone. The bear stops and uses its paws and mouth to straighten the traffic cone and simply walk away. Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Little Girls Show Off Skateboarding Skills With Perfect Coordination. Watch

Watch The Video

This is just a bear.. being a good citizen.. pic.twitter.com/WupQmIfuX4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 11, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: German Man Breaks World Record By Surfing Giant 86 Feet Wave. Watch

The video has attracted numerous likes, retweets, and comments.

Seen this so many times before but I can never figure out why the bear did this or how it even knew that cones are supposed to be standing upright. Did it spend a lot of time around humans? — Upset Annon (@UpsetAnnon) June 11, 2022

It would be interesting to see what was going on in bear’s brain at the time of doing this. But keeping in mind, sometimes the same bears have been known to rip humans apart, the sad thing is humans also have the potential to do the same to other humans. — (Bushra) (@blankness_k) June 11, 2022

Honestly how does an animal do this thing what is the thought process? — Nariman Naderi (@NaderiNariman) June 11, 2022

The action of the bear is much honorary than a lot of humans ……. — David 仔 (@_David_Chai) June 11, 2022

He just couldn’t bear to see the cone like that. — Juaco (@jieruixiansheng) June 11, 2022

The video is reportedly shot at the Denali National Park and Preserve in the American state of Alaska. The Denali National Park and Preserve is home to wildlife including grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep.

It just goes to show that you never know what’s going to happen in nature.