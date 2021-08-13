Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. And gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. Nowadays, not only do family and friends enjoy shaking a leg, but the brides too enter the wedding venue with a memorable dance performance. One such dance video is going viral which shows the bride stealing the show with her ‘zabardast’ dance as she makes her way to the wedding stage.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kneels & Bows Down His Head Infront of The Bride During Varmala Ceremony | Watch

The video shows the bride dancing joyfully and with perfect moves as she enters the stage. After a while, the groom who was clearly enjoying his soon-to-be wife’s beautiful dance also can’t stop himself and joins her. Even people standing nearby are also seen grooving to the music. In the video, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s popular song “Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angdai Li…’ is heard in the background. An Instagram account photoshoot_wedding shared the video which is going viral.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wedding_photoshoot 🔵 (@photoshoot_wedding)

Shared 5 days ago, the video is going viral and has amassed 140,794 likes so far, with users loving the bride’s joyful dance. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

One user commented, ”Khaash mai vv ahyi dance kra plz Waheguru G Kirpa kroo u are so beautiful and lucky cangratulations g”, while another said, ”wow.”

Here are more reactions: