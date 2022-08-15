Viral Video Today: Hummingbirds are fascinating beautiful little birds. A video of a Surakav or Anna’s bird is going viral that shows its beautiful colours. Surakav belongs to the family hummingbirds and is popularly called the ‘colour changing bird’ as it can change colour every second. This bird is the only North American hummingbird with a red head.Also Read - Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg With Folk Artists to Celebrate Independence Day | Watch

A video of a little Surakav bird sitting on a tree's little branch is going crazy viral. The video shows the bird scratching its orange-purple neck and flapping its purple wings. The hummingbird, which was said to be spotted in California, US, also had the colours orange, green and white on its body. While it wasn't changing colours at the moment, the bird's body look so colourful, almost like a rainbow.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'hawk_force'. It has racked up over 61.4 million views and 2.3 million likes. Its colour variation is visible when viewed from different angles as the bird moves. The colour of the hummingbird's feathers changes due to the karatin layers on top of the bird's feathers that are shiny and thin. The Surakav is believed to be priced at $37,000 in North America, which is around Rs 28.8 lakh in India.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Val “Hawk” Rodriguez (@hawk_force)

Mesmerising, wasn’t it?