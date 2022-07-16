Viral Video Today: Contrary to popular belief, Niagara Falls isn’t the highest waterfall in the world. But it is still a spectacular view of nature to witness and be amazed by. Do you know how a rainbow forms over waterfalls like Niagara Falls? When the sun shines brightly during the day, you can see lovely rainbows forming at the falls. In this case, the rainbow is formed as a result of the mist in the air around the falls. The Niagara Falls flows down from a great height and as it crashes into the river below it releases mist or tiny water droplets. Since the huge volumes of water are continuously flowing down, the mist remains suspended in the air around the falls. So, when sunlight passes through the mist, it results in the formation of pretty rainbows over the falls. You can also spot secondary rainbows or twin rainbows as well. All you need is a good vantage position and you can be assured of seeing this wonderful sight.Also Read - Viral Video: Not Niagara Falls, This Beautiful View Can Be Found Here in Karnataka's Shimoga. Watch

There’s no doubt that delightful sight provides for great photo opportunities, so, almost every tourist that goes to Niagara Falls makes sure to capture the view on camera or pose in front of it. One such video is going viral that was posted on Instagram by the user Shampa. It has received over 2.2 million likes.

The lovely hues of the rainbow against the white cascading waterfall, the flowing river and blue skies make for an impressive sight. It’s as if nature has decided to put up a spectacular show of light and colour especially for you. Netizens were left mesmerized after watching the video and flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis. Some netizens even thought the rainbow isn’t real and it was edited into the video.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shampa 🍁 (@from_my_own_lens)

Breathtaking, wasn’t it?