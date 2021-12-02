You might have seen a video that went viral a while ago where a beautiful Pakistani girl was making rotis. Now, another cooking video of the same girl is going viral where she is seen chopping potatoes. The video was posted on Instagram by the user Ekiya5 and received over 1.5 million views and 80,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: 9-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Makes Paratha Like An Expert. WATCH

The video shows the girl dressed in multi-coloured salwar suit and smiling as she cuts a potato. Another girl who is partly visible in the video could be seen helping her to chop potatoes. Also Read - Viral Video: 13-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Prepares Chilli Potato Like a Pro, People Call Him 'Master Chef' | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aamu_5

Netizens flooded the comments of the post with heart-eye emojis and ‘Mashallah’. Most of the netizens were taken by the simplicity and beauty of the girl. Here are some of the comments:

This isn’t the first time that the girl has gone crazy viral. The video of her making rotis was also a huge hit and gained millions of views. Here’s a similar video of the girl:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aamu_5

Who is the girl in the video?

Posted on Instagram by aamu_5 and ekiya5, the video has piqued the curiosity of netizens. According to a report in DNA, the hazel-eyed beauty, belongs to a family of nomads and lives in the outskirts of Karachi in Pakistan’s Sindh province. However, these details couldn’t be verified. Netizens praised her natural beauty with some Pakistanis proudly proclaiming that there are many such beautiful women in their country.