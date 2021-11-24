Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. Now, another video of a woman performing belly dance on Manike Mage Hithe has gone viral and netizens can’t get enough.Also Read - Viral Video: 8-Year-Old Girl Grooves to Manike Mage Hithe, Internet Says 'What a Rockstar' | Watch

The woman has been identified as Deepali Vashistha, who is a professional belly dancer and has over 71k followers on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wearing a red crop top and a skirt and performing on the song with utmost grace and confidence.

“This song pulled me to this trend (sic),” the video caption read.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 33,475 likes and netizens love the woman’s graceful moves. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her dancing. Several people called her dance ‘superb’ and ‘amazing’ and showered love.

Here are some comments:

Previously also, Deepali has shared several other belly dance videos.

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.