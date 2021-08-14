An adorable video of a Beluga whale playing with a seagull is going viral on the Internet. The video was shared on Twitter on August 12 by the user ‘Buitengebieden’. So far the video has received more than 207k views, 14k likes along with over 2.6k retweets.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's 'Zabardast' Dance As She Enters The Wedding Stage is Winning Hearts | Watch

In the video that will definitely light up your day today, a Beluga whale can be seen poking a seagull from under the water that was peacefully trying to catch a fish. The whale continuously tries to annoy the seagull by playfully trying to catch the bird's feet with its mouth.

However, the seagull keeps swimming while remaining unbothered by the whale. The people filming this video could be heard laughing in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

Beluga whale playing with a seagull.. pic.twitter.com/OfKKUSFfVr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 12, 2021

Twitter users enjoyed watching the video a lot and loved how much fun the whale had while annoying the seagull.

A user replied in the comments saying: “That’s the best thing I’ve seen all year!!!!” Here are some of the other comments from the post.

Love how the bird is so unbothered by the whale; like a big brother with an annoying little brother — Galle (@Sharle_21) August 12, 2021

They are so precious. You will never convince me that these beings don’t have souls & unique personalities. — PocketMom (@DinaB76) August 12, 2021

That’s the best thing I’ve seen all year!!!! — knysnalurie (@knysnalurie) August 12, 2021

Belugas are so beautiful they look like angels underwater — Felineus (@GFerro1965) August 13, 2021

This is crazy! In my head the seagull is doing eyerolls…. — sparky (@popsandcookse) August 13, 2021